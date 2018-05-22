Bear found sleeping in College Park tree draws a crowd

ORLANDO, Fla. - There was an unusual sight in Orlando's College Park community on Monday: a bear was found sleeping in a tree.

The black bear was spotted in a tree near Ivanhoe Boulevard and Oakmont Lane.

Wildlife officials arrived at the scene as several people checked out the bear from the ground.

Workers eventually cleared the area, which allowed the bear to come down on its own. It roamed off and was on its way.

Wildlife officials say spring is typically when black bears are the most active.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.