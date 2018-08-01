VIDEO: Bear rips car's interior to shreds

A Florida black bear climbed into a car in Jefferson County, Florida on Monday, Aug. 1, 2018. The bear ate a banana and took a nap before deputies used a rope to lure the bear out.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. - Police always warn car owners to keep cars locked to prevent theft.

Well, this Colorado car owner didn't heed the warning, and instead of being the victim of a crime, (he or she) was the victim of a bear break-in.

The car was ripped to shreds when a bear went looking for snacks. After its tasty meal, the bear fell asleep.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies used a rope to safely open the car door to let the bear out.

"So please make sure you goldilock your car to keep both thieves and bears from entering," said the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. "We’re pawsitively sure that if you do, it will greatly reduce your chances of losing important items and having your car trashed."

