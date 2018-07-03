This bear in a hot tub drinking a margarita is living a better life than you

ALTADENA, Calif. - Summer 2018 goals have been redefined thanks to a viral video showing a brown bear soaking in a hot tub and lapping up a margarita in the California sunshine.

That freshly blended margarita was actually meant for Mark Hough, who planned to enjoy it in the backyard of his Altadena, California home Friday afternoon. That is, until he heard a strange sound.

"So I got up, looked over in the bushes and lo and behold there's a bear climbing up over my fence," Hough told The Associated Press on Monday.

Hough decided his best move would be to retreat indoors and monitor the animal from a safe distance. What he didn't expect to see was the bear, "bobbling away in the Jacuzzi enjoying himself."

The bear had no problem showing off its post-hibernation body as it soaked in the unheated water propelled by jets, toyed with the chlorinator and tossed the thermometer in the air.

"He was playing, having a grand old time," Hough said.

Once the bear decided it'd had enough of the hot tub, it sauntered around the yard for a few moments then went straight to Pough's margarita, which it knocked over and lapped up since no one -- not even a bear -- can resist a cool, refreshing cocktail on a warm day.

Because day drinking is exhausting, the bear then climbed up a tree for a slumber.

"So he had his margarita, he had his Jacuzzi, and now he's ready for an hour nap," Hough said.

Once the bear eventually wandered off, Hough salvaged his afternoon the best way he could: with two more margaritas, one to make up for the one the bear annihilated and a bonus beverage.

"It was an interesting Friday to say the least," Hough said.

