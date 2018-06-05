Waffles used to lure Florida bear from apartments

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A black bear taking a stroll through a busy, urban section of one Florida city was lured to safety by a popular breakfast staple: waffles.

Florida wildlife officers said the yearling bear was spotted Monday morning near a Fort Myers apartment complex.

The Naples Daily News reports that a resident saw the wildlife officers place waffles in a container and then put it in a trap to lure the bear inside.

Unsurprisingly, the bear was trapped without incident soon after. It will be released in a less-populated area.

State officers relocated 87 bears in 2017. The agency euthanized 36 conflict bears-- animals causing a problem around people -- and relocated 50 nuisance bears in 2016.

