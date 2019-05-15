Beer truck crashes into diner on Orange Blossom Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miller Lite semitruck crashed into a diner on Orange Blossom Trail Tuesday afternoon, according to officials from Orange County Fire Rescue.

Authorities said no one was injured when the truck crashed about 4 to 5 feet into Zellwood Country Kitchen. The building was evacuated.

The truck driver, 34-year-old Lamont Loving, said he had parked the truck and was inside the trailer preparing to unload beer when the vehicle began to move, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Loving jumped out of the trailer as the truck continued to move across the parking lot, striking the building.

The crash remains under investigation.

