Beloved Bush's Baked Beans dog, Duke, dies in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - It's a sad day for Bush's Baked Beans fans.

Duke, the dog that stared in the Bush's Baked Beans commercials, died last week in Apopka.

The dog's name was actually Sam, and he lived with his owner, Susan.

A friend of the owner posted to Facebook about the dog's death saying he was suffering from an aggressive cancer and had to be put down.

Bush's Baked Beans released a statement on Twitter Tuesday about Sam's death:

“We continue to be overwhelmed by fan interest and their love of Duke. The relationship between Jay and his beloved dog Duke is the embodiment of the BUSH’S brand, and has been a part of our family story for more than 20 years. During that time, we've worked closely with several dogs who portrayed Duke in our commercials, including Sam. While Sam has not worked with us in years, we are saddened by the news of his passing and are grateful to have had him depict Duke. Because Duke is iconic to BUSH’S and so adored by our fans, we will continue to use him in our ads.”

