Bicyclist injured in Melbourne hit-and-run, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A bicyclist was injured early Saturday morning in what authorities are calling a suspected hit-and-run incident.

Melbourne Police said a male bicyclist, whose name and age are unknown, was riding north when he was struck by vehicle at about 6:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Pineapple Avenue, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

The victim was ejected from the bicycle and came to rest on the shoulder of the road. He was found on the side of the road by the driver of another vehicle who called for help, police said.

The victim was transported to an unnamed medical facility for treatment and evaluation.

The bicycle damage include a bent frame, broken rear gears and a missing real wheel.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that allegedly struck the bicyclist "failed to stop, render aid, or provide information at the scene of the crash," Florida Today reported.

The Melbourne Police Department is requesting the public's assistance, asking that anyone with information that could help identify the driver of the suspected vehicle call them at 800-423-8477.

