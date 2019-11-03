Orlando block party ends in gunfire Saturday night

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials said a large block party erupted in gunfire Saturday night, leaving one dead and two injured.

According to officials, the shooting happened during a large street party at Polk Street and Benson Avenue.

Lil Kirk Jay Willis Jr., 30, was pronounced dead and two other victims are in stable condition, investigators said.

One neighbor told News 6 she heard gunshots that woke her up.

Investigators were at the scene for hours placing evidence markers.

The shooting is under investigation and the motive and facts of the shooting unknown.

According to officials, there are no suspects at this time.

This is an open and active investigation, investigators said.

