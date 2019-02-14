Deputy video shows moment shots fired during Instagram Live

WINDERMERE, Fla. - Body camera video from a deputy-involved shooting in Windermere on Wednesday night shows the second shots were fired by both the suspect and officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said suspect Laforest Gray Jr., 23, fired shots at them first before they fired multiple rounds. No one was shot. Gray has been charged with attempted first-degree murder on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Gray can be seen holding up his phone in the video to record the deputies on Instagram Live while standing in the detached parking garage of the Citra at Windermere apartments.

Gray can be heard yelling to his wife to "come here" while standing to the side behind the open door of a yellow Chevrolet Camaro. Authorities said witnesses saw Gray pull his wife out a car by her hair, punch her and drag her through the parking lot.

Gray's wife believes there was no reason for authorities to get involved.

"I told police to leave," she said. "Everything is fine, every couple argues. Stay out of our business. There was no need for police to be there."

In the video, Gray's wife can be seen standing in between him and authorities until a deputy comes up to her and grabs her arm. She stands still for a few seconds until she appears to be pulled out of the garage and Gray's direct view.

"Get your hands off her," Gray can be heard saying. "Get your (expletive) hands off her."

A few seconds after his wife is pulled out of the garage, shots are fired. Gray can be seen pulling a silver object out from his side, behind the car door, and then pointing it at a deputy while gunfire is heard.

An OCSO report states that Gray's wife was heard saying, "Don't get the gun" and "Put the gun away." She said these pleas were not intended for Gray and instead were aimed at the deputies at the scene.

"I just want to go ahead and say that my husband didn't shoot," she said. "I don't believe he ever shot."

Gray's wife said he may have been holding a garage door clicker, which is why she believes he reached into the car.

Though Gray was not shot by deputies, he was subdued after being bitten by a K-9. His wife is upset at what she said was a big misunderstanding.

"If police would have just left when I asked them to, because that's our business, everything would have been fine," she said. "It's really stressful to have to watch, to be pulled out of the garage and have to watch my husband be attacked by, like, 10 police officers and then a K-9 and them carry him past me by his arms and legs, with his stomach on the ground."

Authorities are actively investigating the shooting.

