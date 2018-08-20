Body found in burning car near Disney miniature golf course rattles visitors

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found in a burning vehicle near a Disney miniature golf course Saturday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to 1209 Epcot Resorts Blvd. at 4:11 a.m. to assist the Reedy Creek Fire Department with a vehicle fire near Disney's Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf Course.

The victim was found dead inside the vehicle, according to a news release. Their identity has not been released.

Deputies said the fire marshall, homicide detectives and Sector 6 investigators are investigating the incident.

On Monday, News 6 asked sheriff’s deputies for the identity of the victim, an official cause of death, to whom the car was registered, the type of car involved and a possible motive. We also asked for any and all emergency dispatch calls.

In response the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said, "No new updates at this time. We will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available."

It's scary news for many Disney visitors, some who weren't aware of the gruesome discovery.

"I would think people have a right to know," said William Marin. "It’s a family resort, family location and something like that if that gets out, people are going to think twice about coming to Walt Disney World."

Andrea Becker said she couldn't believe it and was shocked.

"It was right where we stayed last time we were here and we knew exactly where the car was found," said Becker.

News 6 reached out to Disney Monday for a comment and have not heard back.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

