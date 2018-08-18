Body found in burning vehicle on Epcot Resorts Boulevard, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found in a burning vehicle near a Disney miniature golf course Saturday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to 1209 Epcot Resorts Blvd. at 4:11 a.m. to assist the Reedy Creek Fire Department with a vehicle fire near Disney's Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf Course.

The victim was found dead inside the vehicle, according to a news release.

That person's identity has not been released.

Deputies said the Fire Marshall, homicide detectives and Sector 6 investigators are investigating the incident.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.