Body found in Orange County retention pond ID'd as missing Osceola man

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The body of a man found June 28 in an Orange County retention pond has been identified as Peter Anthony Fromme, 39, who was reported missing out of Osceola County.

Orange County deputies said two fisherman tried to reel their catch to shore off State Road 408 near East Colonial Drive only to realize it was a man’s body.

Investigators weren’t sure of the man’s identity at the time since he had no form of identification on him, but Fromme’s sister later made the positive identification.

Though the cause of Fromme’s death hasn’t been released, when his body was initially found, investigators said they were not considering it a homicide case.

