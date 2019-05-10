Body found near railroad tracks in Maitland, police say

MAITLAND, Fla. - A death investigation is underway Friday morning after a male's body was found near train tracks, according to the Maitland Police Department.

The incident was reported at 10:40 a.m. on Lake Lily Drive.

SunRail will stop in Winter Park because of the police activity. Trains P316 and P319 are expected to be delayed for at least 60 minutes.

Trains P321 and P318 are delayed up to 15 minutes.

SunRail said in a tweet a bus will take passengers around the closed section of tracks between Winter Park and Maitland.

It's unknown how the male died.

No further information was immediately available.

