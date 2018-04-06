Body of missing Orange County woman found in condo, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The body of a missing 23-year-old woman was found early Friday in an Orange County condo, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the body of Vanessa Jessica Cocly was discovered in a home at the Sand Lake Courtyard Condominiums near South Orange Blossom Trail and Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

Deputies said they're searching for Christian Valentin-Penchi, 32, who lives at the condo where Cocly's body was found. Deputies called him a person of interest in the case. He was last seen driving a black 2013 Lexus, with the Florida tag 735-RQI.

Cocly's death has been ruled a homicide, but officials have not said how she was killed.

Cocly had last been seen on Saturday. Her car was found earlier this week.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

