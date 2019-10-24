Lockdown lifted after suspicious item cleared at Spruce Creek High

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A lockdown has been lifted at Spruce Creek High School after a suspicious item with wires coming from it was found in a trash can on campus Thursday afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the item had been concealed by a student before someone found it and notified the school resource officer.

As of 3:15 p.m., a bomb team K-9 was on the way to the school. The lockdown was lifted before 3:45 p.m. once the item was cleared.

The incident remains under investigation.

