Bond hearing set for Dave Isnardi in Palm Bay corruption case

PALM BAY, Fla. - Dave Isnardi and his lawyer on Friday will get another chance to ask for bond.

Isnardi, the former deputy city manager of Palm Bay, has been held without bond since being arrested May 10 on five felony charges, including racketeering, conspiracy to commit extortion and conspiracy to possess controlled substances, including oxycodone.

Isnardi is the husband of Brevard County Commission Chair Kristine Isnardi. He is being represented — at least temporarily — by Commission Vice Chair Bryan Lober, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

An alleged co-conspirator, Jose Aguiar, is also being held without bond.

The arrest affidavits allege the two planned to plant drugs in one Palm Bay councilman's car and to record video another having sex with prostitutes in order to influence the two to vote the way Isnardi and Aguiar wanted on various city issues.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Isnardi was denied bond at his initial appear before Judge Kelly Ingram at the Brevard County jail Saturday morning.

On Sunday morning, Lober filed a motion to set a reasonable bond of no more than $36,000 for Isnardi, citing his long-term ties to the community and ongoing health issues. He said Isnardi poses no risk of physical harm to the community and that Isnardi is "exceedingly likely" to comply with all court orders.

The Circuit Court judge who was initially assigned to his case, Nancy Maloney, filed an order of recusal Monday. No reason for the recusal was given, although there was speculation that Maloney and Lober are friends.

On Tuesday, chief Judge Tonya Rainwater reassigned the case to Circuit Court Judge Morgan Reinman. According to the clerk of court's office, a bond hearing is scheduled before Reinman in her Viera courtroom for 8:45 a.m. Friday.

