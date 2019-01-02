Boone student's shooting death: Detectives set to provide update

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Weeks after a Boone High School was fatally shot while walking to school, Orange County detectives are set to provide an update on the case.

Lead homicide detective Brian Savelli will answer questions and provide additional details about the death of 15-year-old Alejandro Vargas Martinez during a news conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Martinez was walking to school around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 when he was fatally shot, deputies said.

The next day, deputies released surveillance video of a vehicle of interest that could be connected to the shooting. The sedan was seen near Waldo Street and Kaley Avenue shortly before Martinez's death.

A $10,000 Crimeline reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case, but so far no suspects have been identified.

Deputies said Wednesday the case remains open and active and they are still seeking the public's assistance.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Donations to Martinez's family can be made through GoFundMe or through a memorial fund established by Orange County Public Schools.

