Boy, 7, struck by car while riding bicycle in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 7-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said it happened at North Avalon Park Boulevard and Faberge Drive.

The boy is listed as stable at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, officials said.

The driver was not at fault in the crash, according to the FHP.

