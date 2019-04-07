Brazilian runners dominate Star Wars Rival Run Half Marathon at Disney

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - On your mark, get set go! Runners from all over the world took part in the Star Wars Rival Run Half Marathon at the Walt Disney World Resort on Sunday.

Dicson Falcao and Aline Freitas both from Fortaleza, Brazil, were the male and female winners.

The marathon course took runners on a 13.1-mile journey through Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot.

© Walt Disney World

Falcao’s victory marked the third straight year that a runner from Brazil won the "Star Wars"-themed race.

Falcao came in second-place last year, but took the first place medal after completing the race at 1:15:25, almost a minute ahead of the second place winner.

Angel Reyes Adorno of Puerto Rico finished the race in 1:16:21 and George Darden of Marietta, Georgia came in third, running the marathon in 1:16:27.

© Walt Disney World

Freitas completed the race and posted a time of 1:28:22, which placed her well ahead of the second-place runner, Emily Soppe of Decatur, Georgia who ran the course in 1:29:17.

Third place went to Victoria Phillippi of New Hope, Minnesota, who completed the race with a time of 1:34:14.

To check out the other marthons happening at Walt Disney World click or tap here.

