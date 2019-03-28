BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl

PALM BAY, Fla. - The Palm Bay Police Department has issued an Amber Alert early Thursday regarding a parental abduction.

15-year-old Sophia Diaz is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Sophia wears braces and has a tattoo of a rose on her left shoulder. Sophia was last seen on College View Drive in Melbourne and is believed to be in danger.

Investigators believe that Sophia was likely abducted by Karis Diaz and Curtis Clemons.They may be traveling in a white F550 recreational vehicle bearing Florida tag "IBI-V68." If you have any information of the whereabouts of Sophia Diaz, please notify Palm Bay Police dispatch at (321)-952-3456 or dial 911.

