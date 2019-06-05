Brevard County deputy shot during neighbors' spat over feral cats

INDIALANTIC, Fla. - A Brevard County sheriff's deputy was shot multiple times and seriously wounded Tuesday night during a shootout that stemmed from an argument over feral cats, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Avenida De La Vista, a residential area in unincorporated Indialantic.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the deputy, whose name has not been released, was called to a neighborhood dispute over the feeding of feral cats when one of the men became agitated.

The man armed himself with a rifle and opened fire, Ivey said. The deputy returned fire, and the man was later pronounced dead, Ivey said.

The deputy, who was struck several times, underwent surgery overnight at Holmes Regional Medical Center, but he is expected to be OK, according to Ivey.

When visited at the hospital, Ivey said the deputy told him, "I won."

"This started out as as disturbance," Ivey said. "We tell our community all the time that sometimes going out on disturbances is one of the most dangerous parts of our team's job."

A neighbor who lives nearby said she could not believe the news.

"I am very upset because I walk my dog around here," she said.

An investigation is ongoing, and the deputy will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome, which is standard procedure.

The shooting marks the first time a Brevard County deputy has been seriously wounded in a shooting since August 2015 when Agent John "Casey" Smith was shot multiple times while conducting a prostitution investigation in Port St. John.

Sheriff Ivey on injured deputy: "His statement to me was "I won." I could not be more proud of our deputy for his actions, for his tactical preparedness."



We are live outside Holmes Regional Medical Center with the deputy's condition at 5:30 @news6wkmg https://t.co/7atwRFM4k5 — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) June 5, 2019

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.