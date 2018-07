BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County man suffered a serious injury Tuesday in a fireworks mishap.

The accident happened on Ligustrum Lane on Merritt Island.

The man was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert patient with an injury to his hand, officials said.

No other details about the incident have been released.

Police and fire departments across Central Florida have issued warnings about the dangers of fireworks.

