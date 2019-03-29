Brevard deputy injured during training in accidental shooting, Sheriff's Office says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was injured during a training exercise from an accidental discharge of his weapon.

Investigators said he was hit in the lower leg.

The injury is non-life threatening, according to investigators.

He was transported to a local hospital.

The name of the deputy has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

