Brevard deputy saves baby raccoon from wandering into traffic

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A baby raccoon is safe, thanks to one Brevard County deputy's kind act.

A concerned citizen recently flagged down Deputy Sarah Ouellette over concern that a raccoon cub near North Tropical Trail and Sawyer Avenue in Merritt Island would walk into the road and get hit by a vehicle.

Ouellette quickly located the black-and-white critter just before it was able to wander into the busy intersection. She wrapped it up in a cream-colored towel to protect it from harm while she searched to see if its family was nearby.

When Ouellette realized that the mother was nowhere to be found, she turned the baby over to Brevard County Animal Services Unit so it could receive additional care.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey applauded Ouellette for demonstrating that no creature is too small to save.

"Deputy Ouellette did a great job at making sure the baby raccoon was safe and in demonstrating that our team members truly work hard every day to protect everyone and everything in our community," Ivey wrote in a Facebook post.



