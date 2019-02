MIMS, Fla. - A Brevard County homeowner shot two masked intruders Thursday, killing one of them, according to sheriff's officials.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the home invasion shooting was reported near West Court, west of U.S. 1, in Mims.

According to deputies, two masked men broke into the home, and the homeowner shot them.

No other details have been released.

