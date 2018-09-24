Brevard Zoo releases sea turtle named Guacamole in Cocoa Beach

Guacamole the sea turtle seen in this Brevard County Zoo photo ahead of her Sept. 24 release back into the wild.

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A 200-pound sea turtle named Guacamole will return to the ocean Monday afternoon after making a full recovery at Brevard Zoo.

The turtle in a half-shell was admitted to Brevard Zoo's Sea Turtle Healing Center in February after she was found at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach missing most of her right flipper and suffering from other injuries. Zoo official said the injuries were likely caused by another animal.

She was named for the popular avocado dip because her shell was covered in green algae.

When she first arrived to the Healing Center, Guacamole was very thin and wasn't eating on her own.

Caretakers documented the sea turtle's long recovery.

Guacamole when she first arrived to the Brevard Zoo's Sea Turtle Healing Center in February.

Because the turtle's bottom shell was very sunken and soft, Boater's Exchange, a local business, arranged for the creation of a custom waterproof pad "specifically designed to help up treat her comfortably on the platform in her tank," according to officials with the zoo.

When she first arrived, the sea turtle weighed a little more than 200 pounds. Ahead of her release, zookeepers said she now weighs a healthy 263 pounds.

Guacamole will be released Monday at the same park where she was found at 3 p.m. Supporters were encouraged to wear green for the release.

