PALM BAY, Fla - With an early notification from neighbors and a quick response from Palm Bay Fire Rescue, a brushfire was easily extinguished Sunday evening.

Authorities said the brushfire was spotted in northeast Palm Bay Sunday evening near Mariposa Drive.

Fortunately, crews were able to attack the fire quickly before it spread to nearby homes.

