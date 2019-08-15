Burglars targeting several Orange County businesses

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for two suspects possibly involved in a string of burglaries targeting businesses in Orange County.

Within the past two weeks, at least a dozen businesses, mainly nail salons and restaurants, have been broken into, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. It's happened near the areas of Lee Road, Dr. Phillips and South Apopka Vineland Road.

A video shows one suspect entering a business by throwing a rock through the glass door at Tammy's Day Spa on Dr. Phillips Boulevard.

On Thursday, the owner of US Nails on Old Winter Garden Road told News 6 his glass door was smashed overnight.

He said the culprit took off with $100 and nail equipment.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office also released photos of the vehicles used during multiple break-ins.

Anyone with information can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.