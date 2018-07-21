WATCH LIVE: Digging behind Bushnell home is connected to missing man, deputies say

BUSHNELL, Fla. - Authorities said they are digging in the backyard of a Bushnell home in connection to a man that has been missing for over a month.

Officials from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said Claudio Carvajal-Hernandez was last seen June 21 at 4 a.m. in his home on the 600 block of Belt Avenue. Deputies said after receiving a tip, they are now digging in the backyard of a different home on the same street in connection with the disappearance.

Deputies described Carvajal-Hernandez as Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has short brown hair, dark eyes and a scar on his forehead and was last seen wearing black shorts and a white tank top, according to authorities.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information about the case to contact detective Troy Hampton at 352-793-2621 or to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.