Cameras capture stranger skinny dipping in Ocoee family's pool

OCOEE, Fla. - Ocoee police officers are trying to identify a man caught on camera skinny dipping inside a woman's pool Saturday night.

The woman, who has two daughters and doesn't want to be identified, said it was around 8 p.m. Saturday when her dog caught the naked man outside her home on Kimball Drive in Ocoee.

"We are OK, a little terrified," the woman told News 6. "My girls were scared to go to school. We don't know the man."

The woman said the cameras were placed right outside her daughter's bedroom and caught the man in and out of the pool, both dressed and then undressed for about 25 minutes.

"My daughter's window is right there. That's why (we) put a security camera there. People are just sick," she said.

The woman turned the videos over to police and Deputy Chief Stephen McCosker said his detectives recognized the man right away.

"We have looked at the video and we believe that he's someone we've dealt with before," McCosker said. "But again, we need to finish that up before we move forward."

The deputy chief said part of finishing up that investigation is positively identifying the man. Police said the victim came in for a photo line-up Monday afternoon.

McCosker said the charges the suspect could face will depend on what his intent was.

"If you don't know what someone's intent is or why they are doing something that could be a joke or a prank, it actually is very concerning, and that's why we are going to investigate this all the way through," he said.

If you recognize the man in the video, contact the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160.