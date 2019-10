ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The driver was not injured when a Ford Mustang crashed into an abandoned restaurant Friday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the crash happened around 2 p.m. at 6101 Old Winter Garden Road in Orlo Vista.

Pictures show the rear end of the off-white convertible went through a wall of the building.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

