Car crashes into bicyclists in Altamonte, killing baby, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A car struck a man and woman who were pulling their 4-month-old baby in a bicycle trailer Sunday night in Altamonte Springs, killing the child, authorities said.

The fatal crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Maitland Boulevard and Eden Park Road.

Altamonte Springs police said the driver of a silver car, a woman in her 40s, drove onto the sidewalk for an unknown reason and struck the family of three.

The 36-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, both of whom were riding bikes, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver, who was not injured, stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police, officials said.

No other details have been released.

