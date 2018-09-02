Car crashes, sinks into retention pond off of John Young Parkway

ORLANDO, Fla. - A car sank into a retention pond after crashing into it Sunday morning, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday off of John Young Parkway, near Taft Vineland Road.

Troopers said the car left the road and crashed into a retention pond for an unknown reason. Both the driver and passenger of the car escaped and have not reported any injuries, according to a news release.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.