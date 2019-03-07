Caregiver accused of impregnating disabled patient denied contact with victim, family

VIERA, Fla. - A Rockledge caregiver did not answer questions about allegations he impregnated a patient with developmentally disabilities at the facility where he worked.

William Shorter, 58, of Rockledge, is charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a disabled adult in the pregnancy of a woman with developmental disabilities he helped care for at the Rockledge group home where he worked.



Shorter only told reporters, "I'm blessed," as he left the court house in Viera Thursday following a hearing on the conditions of his posted $15,000 bond.



A judge told the 58-year-old he cannot contact the alleged victim or her family, including the 3-year-old the family from Sebastian is raising.



Shorter's attorney, Daniel Martinez, said in the month that he's been out on bond, Shorter has made no attempt to contact any of them.



"Nobody's happy about this," Martinez said.



It's not clear if Shorter's ever even met his biological son.



The toddler's grandfather was very angry when he spoke to reporters last month.



Blanchard said because of his limited financial means, the family had no choice but to take the victim back to Bridges.



Shorter continued working at Bridges in Rockledge for three years after the baby was born and his wife is a cook there now.



"He can't certainly oversee himself. There has to be some sort of oversight at all facilities," Martinez said.



Police said DNA confirmed Shorter was the father.



His attorney disputes the allegation and said he's not guilty.



"I can't even concede that that's the case. We're hearing reports of certain tests, things of that nature. We haven't had an opportunity to test those with independent witnesses and experts," Martinez said.



Since the arrest, authorities said another victim came forward. Shorter has not been charged in that case.

