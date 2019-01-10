Casey Anthony's parents want foreclosure trial postponed after 'horrific' crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Casey Anthony's parents are asking for their foreclosure trial to be delayed once again, citing the aftermath of a "horrific" car crash in November.

George and Cindy Anthony have been fighting foreclosure on their Chickasaw Oaks neighborhood home since 2013, about two years after their daughter was found not guilty in the death of her daughter, 2-year-old Caylee Anthony.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin last summer, but has been delayed in the past, including once because of Cindy Anthony's hypertension issues. The trial is currently scheduled to begin on March 1, but the Anthony's are asking for a delay after George Anthony was involved in a crash on Interstate 4 in November.

Troopers said George Anthony lost control of the 1999 Toyota 4Runner, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn several times. George Anthony was airlifted to Halifax Medical Center to be treated for what troopers described as "incapacitating injuries."

Cindy Anthony posted Wednesday on a GoFundMe page designed to raise money for her husband's medical expenses that George Anthony had just begun treatment at an outpatient spinal cord rehabilitation program.

So far, $1,270 has been raised through the site.

