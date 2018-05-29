Casey Anthony's parents say they have 'unanswered questions' about Caylee

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nearly 10 years after their granddaughter's death, George and Cindy Anthony sat down for an interview about the case that gripped the nation in 2008.

The couple spoke about the death of their 2-year-old granddaughter, Caylee, during an A&E special that aired Monday night.

George and Cindy Anthony, the parents of Casey Anthony, spoke about what they knew and saw in the weeks leading up to Caylee's disappearance in 2008.

At one point during the interview, things got heated, with Cindy Anthony walking away.

The Anthonys also addressed what News 6 first uncovered in 2012 surrounding a computer search of "fool-proof suffocation."

Cindy Anthony said someone other than Casey Anthony conducted the search, but didn't want to say who it was.

Casey Anthony was acquitted of first-degree murder in 2011 for the death of her daughter.

At last check, Casey Anthony was living in a home owned by one of her attorneys in West Palm Beach.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.