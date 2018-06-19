Casselberry commissioners approve new police station

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Commissioners in Casselberry voted Monday to move forward with a plan to spend millions for a new police station.

The current police station was built in 1995 and is located along U.S. 17-92 and Melody Lane East near Lake Concord Park.

Since it was built, officials said they have dealt with a number of problems including a parking shortage and poor air quality.

Casselberry's police chief said the move will help officers serve a growing city.

Officials said the new building will be located about 2 miles away, along Wilshire Boulevard and State Road 436.

