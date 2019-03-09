Elementary school teacher​ arrested on child molestation charge, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Castle Creek Elementary School teacher has been arrested on one count of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Julio Soto, 49, was placed on administrative leave by the school Friday, officials said. Detectives secured an arrest warrant Friday evening after speaking with the victim.

Officials said detectives are investigating whether there may have been other possible victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 407-836-4357.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.