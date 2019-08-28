Central Florida first responders recognized for going beyond call of duty

ORLANDO, Fla. - The work of Central Florida's first responders goes beyond keeping us safe.

Our first responders spend much of their time building and maintaining relationships within the community, which is why the News 6 at Nine team likes to take some time every week to highlight special first responders who are going beyond the call of duty.

This week, Casselberry officers helped students start the school year off safely by hosting a back-to-school event at their local Walmart. Officers fingerprinted the children and handed out I.D. kits so parents will be able to help law enforcement officers in the event of an emergency.

On Saturday, the Casselberry Police Department participated in a back to school safety event at the Casselberry Wal-Mart. They handed out child ID kits and helped to fingerprint children so that parents can help law enforcement in cases of emergencies. pic.twitter.com/TDlrR4KeFj — CasselberryPolice (@Casselberry_PD) August 26, 2019

When you give a deputy a card, they'll ask you for a selfie. That was the case in Orange County this week, anyway, when a girl made cards for a group of deputies and greeted them with a smile and a hug. They were overwhelmed by her kindness.

.@CeejayRice, thank you - and your beautiful daughter - for this kindness. We know our Deputies were thrilled to meet her! https://t.co/wJeoudtNsk — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 23, 2019

We had no doubt this adorable kitten would find a home after being rescued by New Smyrna Beach firefighters. They shared her photo on Facebook after saving her from an engine compartment and asked anyone who might be looking for a kitten to come by and meet her. Until they did, they showered her with lots of love.

Is Orlando City looking for a new star player, because I know a Eustis police officer who knows how to kick a ball. According to this video of him playing with a group of students at Eustis Elementary School, he also knows how to get the crowd cheering. Check out his moves.

Officers also kept up the good work in Ocoee this week, even getting a special shoutout from a mom who thanked them for helping her son. She posted a "thank you" on Facebook, saying her son was having a tough time at school. A sergeant with the Ocoee Police Department contacted another officer who went to visit the boy's classroom. The officer talked to the boy about how important it is to work hard and stay in school, and even gave him a few gifts. The woman says her son's attitude has completely changed, and he's now excited about going to school.

Woman thanks Ocoee officer for changing son's outlook on school. (Images: Tina Brown)

