Character Couture: Disney offers glam services for adults

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Want to take your "Disneybounding" to the next level? Ready to let your inner princess shine?

Disney now has an experience for that: Character Couture.

“You can expect to come in and have a true couture experience with our cosmetologists,” spa guest experience manager Nicole Tindle said. “We do a variety of looks inspired by our classic characters all the way up to our galactic (look), inspired by Star Wars.”

Character Couture is similar to Disney's Bibbidi Boppidi Boutique experience for kids ages 3-12, only on a more luxurious level.

The differences: Costumes aren’t included and, rather than a few set looks, guests can choose any character under the Disney realm to be inspired by — all completely customizable.

“So guests would come in, they'd say, ‘Oh, I’m inspired by Bambi,’” Tindle said. “OK, great. The girls will take a look at their hair, the coloring of their skin and they actually work on a couture experience with that guest. Do they want to go subtle? Do they want to go bold? Then they're able to execute.”

Guests can choose from the following packages, listed with their starting prices:

Hair $50/children, $80/adults

Hair and makeup $75/children, $105/adults

Hair, makeup and nails $90/children, $120/adults

There are a few things to note before making an appointment.

Makeup doesn’t include foundation and contouring, so guests can either come with that portion of their makeup already done or they can upgrade for a fee. Nails are a polish application and embellishment. Also, if you have any hair accessories, you’re welcome to bring them. The looks do include pixie or galaxy dust, or glitter, hair products and bobby pins and an optional tiara, depending on which look you’re going for.

“I think it adds to the guest experience,” Tindle said. “I think it gets everyone in on the fun. We are storytellers by nature here at Walt Disney World, so that’s something the guests want to immerse themselves in. This is not just for the women. We are all-inclusive and we wanted to make sure that we had some really great looks for men, as well.”

The services are currently offered at four Disney locations: Ivy Trellis Salon at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, Salon by the Springs at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, La Vida Salon at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort and Ship Shape Salon at Disney's Yacht & Beach Club Resorts.

Tindle recommended calling in advance to book your services, especially during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, as things tend to get busy. Anyone looking to learn more or book an appointment can do so by calling 407-939-7727.

