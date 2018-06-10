Child grazed by bullet while riding along I-95, sheriff says

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A child was grazed by a bullet while riding in a car on Interstate 95 on Sunday, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

The child’s mother was driving, heading south on I-95 about 3 p.m., when her passenger windows “blew out,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman realized that her child, who was in the back seat at the time, had been struck, so she pulled off at the next exit, at Fiske Boulevard, according to investigators.

The child was flown to an Orlando hospital as a precautionary measure with what officials believe is a grazing wound, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office believes it has identified the person or people responsible.

There were people shooting on private land on Tucker Lane, which runs parallel to the interstate, deputies said, adding that they believe it was one of those bullets that hit the car.

Deputies are still in the preliminary stages of their investigation, but they said there’s not an active shooter situation, and no one was targeting the interstate.

Authorities believe multiple people were shooting on this private land, but they’re not sure yet how many are responsible.

