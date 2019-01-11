Ocoee police find 2-year-old child in back seat of stolen vehicle

OCOEE, Fla. - Ocoee police have found a 2-year-old boy who was in the back seat of a car that was stolen Friday morning.

Authorities issued an urgent alert at about 11:30 a.m. asking for the public to be on the lookout for a white 2004 Oldsmobile Alero with Florida license plate number 903XGU.

Ocoee Deputy Chief Samia Plasencia said the child's mother was either getting into or out of her vehicle while parked at Good Holmes Plaza when a man approached her at about 10:40 a.m. and a struggle ensued.

"She fought valiantly because her child was in the car. She fought with him but despite her best efforts, this subject was able to get away with her car with her 2-year-old in the back seat," Plasencia said.

About an hour after the carjacking was reported, an Orange County deputy who was conducting traffic patrol in the area in hopes of finding the vehicle saw the car, according to authorities.

Sky 6 video from Apopka-Vineland Road and Balboa Drive at about noon showed police surrounding a vehicle that matched the description police provided. A man with dreadlocks was seen sitting on a curb in handcuffs as authorities removed a child from the vehicle.

Plasencia said the toddler was unharmed.

"It's very fortunate in this case that it was resolved in such a great manner with this child being found unharmed and still in the vehicle and the suspect being taken into custody within a relatively short period off time," she said.

The child's grandmother, Betty Ferguson, said she's thankful to first responders who acted quickly.

"Every second counts and they got there before anything were to happen to my grandson," Ferguson said.

The suspect was described as a man who is 28 to 30 years old and approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with dreadlocks.

He's facing multiple charges.

