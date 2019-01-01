Child injured after falling into Brevard Zoo rhino exhibit

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A child was injured after falling into the rhino exhibit at the Brevard Zoo on Tuesday, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue officials.

Fire Rescue said they were called to the Melbourne-area zoo after the child fell into the exhibit, however they did not say if the rhino was present when the child fell in.

The child was rescued and flown to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in Orlando, officials said. The child's mother was also taken to an Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Officials did not specify what kind of injuries the mother and child were suffering from.

According to the zoo's website, the exhibit is home to three southern white rhinos, a male named Howard and two females named Uzuri and Kibibi. Howard, who weights 5,200 pounds, joined the pack in October, according to the zoo.

Fully grown white rhinos can weigh up to 6,000 pounds.

The rhinos spend their days at the zoo sharing a large yard with three zebras in the zoo's Expedition Africa section. Visitors can interact with the massive mammals during a zookeeper-led experience, according to the Brevard Zoo website.

News 6 has reached out to the zoo for comment. This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is confirmed.

