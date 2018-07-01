Child nearly drowns at Orlando World Center Marriott, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A child nearly drowned Sunday morning at the Orlando World Center Marriott, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to 8701 World Center Drive on reports of a near-drowning. Deputies said only that the victim is 10 or 11 years old.

Officials said the child was transported to Celebration Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities said they are still investigating the incident.

