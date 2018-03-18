Child struck by vehicle, killed in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A child died Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Silver Star Road, troopers said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the vehicle struck the child in the westbound lanes of Silver Star Road near Dardanelle Drive about 5:45 p.m.

The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital and died there from the injuries suffered in the crash, FHP said.

Troopers said the driver stayed at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.