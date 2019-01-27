Boy, 2, taken to hospital after drive-by shooting, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 2-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after a drive-by shooting Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1200 block of 23rd Street in Orange County.

Officials said the boy who was shot was being taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. His condition was not known.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the victim was a boy, not a girl as originally reported by law enforcement.

