5 people rushed to hospital after crash in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials with Orange County Fire Rescue said five people were rushed to local hospitals after a crash in Orlando.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday in the area of North Pine Hills Road and North Lane.

Investigators said multiple vehicles including a motorcycle were involved.

Authorities one of the people transported to one of the local hospitals was the motorcyclist.

#Trafficalert Crash w/entrapment: N Pine Hills Rd/North Ln. Multiple vehicles including a motorcycle. Child trapped in one of the vehicles. Fire hydrant struck by one of the vehicles. Motorcyclist is trauma alert via #OCFRD Rescue 40 to @orlandohealth Regional Med Ctr. #BREAKING — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 15, 2019

There is no word at this time on what caused the crash.

