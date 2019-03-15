News

5 people rushed to hospital after crash in Orlando

Multiple vehicles including a motorcycle involved in crash

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials with Orange County Fire Rescue said five people were rushed to local hospitals after a crash in Orlando.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday in the area of North Pine Hills Road and North Lane.

Investigators said multiple vehicles including a motorcycle were involved.

Authorities one of the people transported to one of the local hospitals was the motorcyclist.   

There is no word at this time on what caused the crash.

News 6 has a crew at the scene.

    This is a developing story, we will update you as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.