Chuluota man accused of killing his family set to face a judge Thursday

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Chuluota man accused of killing his family is set to face a judge Thursday.
Grant Amato will find out if he can get out of jail before his trial
He faces three counts of first-degree murder.
Records show Amato had argued with his family in the days leading up to the triple slaying because he stole $200,000 to wire to a woman in Bulgaria he met on a porn site. Amato claimed he had a relationship with the woman.
News 6 received a copy of a handwritten letter Amato wrote to the girlfriend of his cellmate.
In the letter, Amato said he has "become somewhat of a celebrity."
The state plans to seek the death penalty in this case.
