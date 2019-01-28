News

Family member arrested in Chuluota triple slaying

Grant Amato arrested on 3 counts of first-degree murder

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

CHULUOTA, Fla. - A day after a man was released from "investigative detention," he was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of three family members in Chuluota.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office tweeted early Monday that Grant Amato, 29, was arrested on three counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

Deputies on Sunday identified the victims as his mother and father, Chad Amato, 59, and Margaret Amato, 61, and his brother, Cody Amato, 31. They were found dead Friday in their home on Sultan Circle in Chuluota

Grant Amato was detained for questioning Saturday but was released Sunday.

Details about his arrest have not been released.

