City of Apopka votes to terminate red-light camera program

APOPKA, Fla. - The city of Apopka has voted to terminate its red-light camera program.

During a city commission meeting Wednesday evening, a vote was passed to terminate the city's contract with the company American Traffic Solutions Inc. on Jan. 1, 2019.

The mayor and several city commissioners said the majority of people who contact them have said that they don't support the red-light cameras.

Apopka's 17 red-light cameras were put into place almost 12 years ago, bringing in millions of dollars in revenue.

Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson said he's concerned the city's red-light cameras are keeping drivers away from the area.

"Looking at all the data, I mean, there is data on both sides, but I've never seen one that really says that red-light cameras make a difference in safety," Nelson said. "We got people that are, you know, dodging Apopka, leaving, you know, going around Apopka, where they could be spending their time, you know, gassing up their vehicles, going to our restaurants, spending money here in Apopka."

The city of Apopka said that in 2016, more than 31,000 red-light tickets were issued. That number dropped to 26,000 in 2017 because eight cameras were taken offline due to road construction.

About a dozen residents spoke during public comment, with the majority arguing the red-light cameras are just a way for the city to earn extra revenue.

A representative for American Traffic Solutions Inc. said during the meeting the cameras also provide law enforcement with a valuable resource to review, adding the video has been used as evidence in several fatal crashes.

Drivers can still receive the red-light tickets until Jan. 1, 2019. After that, the mayor said the city will work with the company to continue to collect fines.

